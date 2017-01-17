Trolli Unleashes 'Beardsketball,' Using Snapchat Spectacles
Trolli candy and its creative agency, Periscope, are employing Snapchat Spectacles in the latest whacky execution in the brand's rep deal with wildly bearded Houston Rockets star James Harden. This time, the marketing team will set up an interactive digital backboard on the concourse of Houston's Toyota Center during the Jan. 20 game between the Rockets and the Golden State Warriors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MediaPost.
Add your comments below
Houston Rockets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lakers: Should LA Pursue Dwight Howard in Free ... (Apr '16)
|Aug '16
|Sam
|4
|Lamar Odom: Rekindling Romance With Khloe Karda... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|2
|Hornets sign free agent guard Jeremy Lin (Jul '15)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|36
|Trade with the Houston Rockets (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Sam Testicle
|2
|Kevin McHale is 4th in CBS' coach power rankings (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Predicting the Philadelphia 76ers' 2015 Startin... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|NBA Trade News: Jeremy Lin Likely Heading To Ti... (May '14)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|6
Find what you want!
Search Houston Rockets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC