Trolli Unleashes 'Beardsketball,' Using Snapchat Spectacles

Trolli candy and its creative agency, Periscope, are employing Snapchat Spectacles in the latest whacky execution in the brand's rep deal with wildly bearded Houston Rockets star James Harden. This time, the marketing team will set up an interactive digital backboard on the concourse of Houston's Toyota Center during the Jan. 20 game between the Rockets and the Golden State Warriors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MediaPost.