Thunder journal: Gap grows for Westbr...

Thunder journal: Gap grows for Westbrook in fans' All-Star voting

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Russell Westbrook ranks third among Western Conference guards in fan voting for NBA All-Star starters. [PHOTO BY BRYAN TERRY, THE OKLAHOMAN] The NBA released the second round of fan-voting returns on Thursday, and Westbrook continues to trail guards Stephen Curry of Golden State and James Harden of Houston by a wide margin in the race to win the fan vote for a starting spot in the Western Conference backcourt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houston Rockets Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lakers: Should LA Pursue Dwight Howard in Free ... (Apr '16) Aug '16 Sam 4
News Lamar Odom: Rekindling Romance With Khloe Karda... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Fart news 2
News Hornets sign free agent guard Jeremy Lin (Jul '15) Feb '16 Fart news 36
News Trade with the Houston Rockets (Nov '15) Nov '15 Sam Testicle 2
News Kevin McHale is 4th in CBS' coach power rankings (Oct '15) Oct '15 Fart news 2
News Predicting the Philadelphia 76ers' 2015 Startin... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fart news 2
News NBA Trade News: Jeremy Lin Likely Heading To Ti... (May '14) Jul '15 Fart news 6
See all Houston Rockets Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houston Rockets Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,787 • Total comments across all topics: 277,869,412

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC