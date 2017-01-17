There's a cruel irony to the NBA's most exciting MVP race in...
This year, reasonable arguments could be made for several players, a far cry from years past, like last year, when Stephen Curry wrapped up the award in the first month, or in seasons when LeBron James was far and away the most devastating player in the league. This season there seems to be a consensus of the top three candidates, and it must come as a cruel irony for the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Houston Rockets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lakers: Should LA Pursue Dwight Howard in Free ... (Apr '16)
|Aug '16
|Sam
|4
|Lamar Odom: Rekindling Romance With Khloe Karda... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|2
|Hornets sign free agent guard Jeremy Lin (Jul '15)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|36
|Trade with the Houston Rockets (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Sam Testicle
|2
|Kevin McHale is 4th in CBS' coach power rankings (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Predicting the Philadelphia 76ers' 2015 Startin... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|NBA Trade News: Jeremy Lin Likely Heading To Ti... (May '14)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|6
