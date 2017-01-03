The Rockets are shooting from way out...

The Rockets are shooting from way out, and it's making them unstoppable

12 hrs ago

One of the things that have made the Houston Rockets ' offense unique this season is not only the amount of threes that they are shooting - which, on its own, is taking the league by storm - but also how deep the three-pointers they sometimes hit, more than 5 feet behind the line. In seasons past, pretty much the only player the NBA had to worry about jacking up shots from 27-plus feet was Stephen Curry , who put up 188 deep threes last year).

