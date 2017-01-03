The Rockets are shooting from way out, and it's making them unstoppable

One of the things that have made the Houston Rockets ' offense unique this season is not only the amount of threes that they are shooting - which, on its own, is taking the league by storm - but also how deep the three-pointers they sometimes hit, more than 5 feet behind the line. In seasons past, pretty much the only player the NBA had to worry about jacking up shots from 27-plus feet was Stephen Curry , who put up 188 deep threes last year).

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Dream Shake.