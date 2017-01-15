The Grizzlies gambled on Chandler Parsons with a $94 million...
Even in an NBA era with a rising salary cap and higher salaries all around, bad contracts can still exist. Over two months into the season, Chandler Parson's contract with the Memphis Grizzlies looks worryingly like it could be a bad one.
