The Dario Diaries Vol. 6: A More Perfect Point Forward
When the 76ers hired Brett Brown back in the summer of 2013, a time which seems several lifetimes ago at this stage of The Process, he was part of an offseason hiring spree that saw two coaches poached from Gregg Popovich's staff in San Antonio: Brown headed to Philadelphia and the Atlanta Hawks hired Mike Budenholzer. Popoivch headed a Spurs offensive system, one which led the team to a NBA Finals appearance earlier that summer and a championship the following one, predicated on ball movement, sharp passing and outside shooting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Liberty Ballers.
Add your comments below
Houston Rockets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lakers: Should LA Pursue Dwight Howard in Free ... (Apr '16)
|Jan 25
|Big Phart
|5
|Lamar Odom: Rekindling Romance With Khloe Karda... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|2
|Hornets sign free agent guard Jeremy Lin (Jul '15)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|36
|Trade with the Houston Rockets (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Sam Testicle
|2
|Kevin McHale is 4th in CBS' coach power rankings (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Predicting the Philadelphia 76ers' 2015 Startin... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|NBA Trade News: Jeremy Lin Likely Heading To Ti... (May '14)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|6
Find what you want!
Search Houston Rockets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC