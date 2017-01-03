Sixers triumph on Covington's bucket at finish

Robert Covington celebrates with teammates Nik Stauskas, Joel Embiid and Dario Saric after hitting a basket with 0.2 seconds left against the Timberwolves. The 76ers center couldn't stop thinking about avenging the nationally televised blowout loss to Minnesota Timberwolves since it happened on Nov. 17. And he turned out to be a man of his word thanks to Robert Covington.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.