Russell Westbrook and James Harden Are Close, but LeBron James Is MVP So Far

Some would consider the 2016-17 NBA MVP race a two-candidate competition between Houston Rockets guard James Harden and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook , but the familiar force of LeBron James has slowly risen above both. Westbrook and Harden have been fantastic, but only James deserves the title of the league's most valuable player right now.

