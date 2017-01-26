Rockets' Eric Gordon not expected to play against 76ers

Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon drives past Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney during the second quarter of an NBA game at the Toyota Center Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Houston. Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon drives past Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney during the second quarter of an NBA game at the Toyota Center Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Houston.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.