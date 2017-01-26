Rockets' Eric Gordon cleared to play Sunday night

Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon drives to the net against Toronto Raptors forward Terrence Ross during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Toronto on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon drives to the net against Toronto Raptors forward Terrence Ross during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Toronto on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.