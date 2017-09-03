Rockets are interested in Mike Dunleavy
According to a tweet this afternoon from ESPN's Rockets beat man Calvin Watkins, the team may be interested in disgruntled swingman Mike Dunleavy Jr. Count the Rockets as another team interested in Mike Dunleavy. A source said Rockets tried to work a trade for Dunleavy a few weeks ago.
