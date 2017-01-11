Preview: Rockets at Timberwolves

Preview: Rockets at Timberwolves

The Houston Rockets typically have little trouble with Minnesota and look to defeat the host Timberwolves for the ninth consecutive time when the teams meet on Wednesday. Minnesota gave Houston a battle on Dec. 17 before collapsing late in regulation and succumbing 111-109 in overtime to fall for the 12th time in its last 13 meetings with the Rockets.

