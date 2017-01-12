Preview: Rockets at Nets
The NBA-worst Brooklyn Nets just allowed an opponent to set a franchise record for points in a regulation game and are about to face an even more potent offense. The Nets will try to snap a nine-game slide and get some stops on the defensive end when they host the Houston Rockets on Sunday.
