Popovich's touching gift for Sager's son

The San Antonio Spurs were scheduled to be in Texas to take on the Houston Rockets on Dec. 20, but head coach Gregg Popovich still flew to Atlanta that day to attend the memorial services for legendary broadcaster Craig Sager, Pop's longtime on-air foil and close friend . Pop's never really been given to flashy dressing, but he honored the deceased's request that attendees wear their most colorful clothes by finishing off his formal wear with a paisley-print tie to the ceremony: Gregg Popovich flew to Marietta, Ga., to be at Craig Sager's memorial service this morning.

