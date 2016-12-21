Pelicans waive G Reggie Williams, reportedly nearing deal with C Donatas Motiejunas
Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson is fouled by New Orleans Pelicans forward Reggie Williams during a NBA game at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans Tuesday December 13, 2016. . The Pelicans haven't played centers Omer Asik or Alexis Ajinca in any of the three games since the team moved Davis to the starting center spot.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Add your comments below
Houston Rockets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lakers: Should LA Pursue Dwight Howard in Free ... (Apr '16)
|Aug '16
|Sam
|4
|Lamar Odom: Rekindling Romance With Khloe Karda... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|2
|Hornets sign free agent guard Jeremy Lin (Jul '15)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|36
|Trade with the Houston Rockets (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Sam Testicle
|2
|Kevin McHale is 4th in CBS' coach power rankings (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Predicting the Philadelphia 76ers' 2015 Startin... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|NBA Trade News: Jeremy Lin Likely Heading To Ti... (May '14)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|6
Find what you want!
Search Houston Rockets Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC