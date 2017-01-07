Nene lifts Rockets past OKC

1 hr ago

James Harden scored 26 points and Nene made two free throws with 0.7 seconds remaining to lift the Houston Rockets to their sixth straight win, 118-116 over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday night. Nene was fouled by Jerami Grant as he attempted a shot right under the basket, setting up the winning free throws.

