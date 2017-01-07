Nene lifts Rockets past OKC
James Harden scored 26 points and Nene made two free throws with 0.7 seconds remaining to lift the Houston Rockets to their sixth straight win, 118-116 over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday night. Nene was fouled by Jerami Grant as he attempted a shot right under the basket, setting up the winning free throws.
