NBATop pictures from Jan. 3-9, 2017
JANUARY 3 : Robert Covington #33 of the Philadelphia 76ers hits the game winning shot with seconds to go against Minnesota Timberwolves during game at the Wells Fargo Center on January 3, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.
