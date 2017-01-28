NBA Twitter fight
Memphis Grizzles forward Chandler Parsons doesn't need to delete his account, but the 28-year-old may want to think twice now before he decides to fan the flames of any more Twitter wars. Parsons came out on what many basketball fans consider the losing end of an online battle with the Portland Trail Blazers and, in particular, Blazers guard C.J. McCollum, at least if McCollum's latest Wikipedia entry is to be believed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Houston Rockets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lakers: Should LA Pursue Dwight Howard in Free ... (Apr '16)
|Jan 25
|Big Phart
|5
|Lamar Odom: Rekindling Romance With Khloe Karda... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|2
|Hornets sign free agent guard Jeremy Lin (Jul '15)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|36
|Trade with the Houston Rockets (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Sam Testicle
|2
|Kevin McHale is 4th in CBS' coach power rankings (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Predicting the Philadelphia 76ers' 2015 Startin... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|NBA Trade News: Jeremy Lin Likely Heading To Ti... (May '14)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|6
Find what you want!
Search Houston Rockets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC