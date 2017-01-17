NBA moves Sixers vs. Rockets game to national television
Thanks to a schedule change, the Sixers will get another crack at showing a national audience what they can do. Late Tuesday evening, the NBA announced their decision to move next Friday's Sixers vs. Rockets game to primetime.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Liberty Ballers.
Add your comments below
Houston Rockets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lakers: Should LA Pursue Dwight Howard in Free ... (Apr '16)
|Aug '16
|Sam
|4
|Lamar Odom: Rekindling Romance With Khloe Karda... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|2
|Hornets sign free agent guard Jeremy Lin (Jul '15)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|36
|Trade with the Houston Rockets (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Sam Testicle
|2
|Kevin McHale is 4th in CBS' coach power rankings (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Predicting the Philadelphia 76ers' 2015 Startin... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|NBA Trade News: Jeremy Lin Likely Heading To Ti... (May '14)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|6
Find what you want!
Search Houston Rockets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC