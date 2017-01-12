NBA: James Harden got away with shoot...

NBA: James Harden got away with shooting foul against Hornets, preceding his fastbreak layup

James Harden racked up the accolades for leading the Rockets to a 121-114 win over the Hornets on Tuesday. Harden got away with a shooting foul on Kemba Walker with two minutes left, according to the NBA's Last Two Minute Report : Not only did the missed call rob Walker - who's shooting 83% from the line this season and 82% for his career - of two free throws, it sparked a Houston fastbreak.

