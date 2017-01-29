NBA: Harden fires 51 in Houston win

NBA: Harden fires 51 in Houston win

34 min ago Read more: Manila Bulletin

James Harden became the first player in history with multiple 50-point triple doubles in a season, scoring 51 points in the Houston Rockets 123-118 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday. Harden has had more than his share of big nights this season.

