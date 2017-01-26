Millsap, Hawks outlast Anthony, Knicks 142-139 in 4 OTs

Paul Millsap had a season-high 37 points, including the go-ahead layup with 27 seconds remaining in the fourth overtime, and the Atlanta Hawks overcame Carmelo Anthony's season-high 45 points to outlast the short-handed New York Knicks 142-139 on Sunday. The Knicks' first four-overtime game in 66 years lasted almost four hours.

