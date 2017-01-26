Lillard's big 4th quarter leads Blazers past Grizzlies
Damian Lillard scored 33 points, including 13 straight for Portland late in the fourth quarter, and the Trail Blazers held off the Memphis Grizzlies 112-109 on Friday night. Allen Crabbe added 23 points off the bench for the Blazers, who have won three straight for the first time since early December.
