Korver sits, but Schroder leads Hawks past Pelicans, 99-94

Yesterday Read more: USA Today

Dennis Schroder scored 23 points and the Atlanta Hawks beat the New Orleans Pelicans 99-94 to win their fifth straight, even as shooting guard Kyle Korver spent the entire game on the bench amid reports he could be traded Korver sits, but Schroder leads Hawks past Pelicans, 99-94 Dennis Schroder scored 23 points and the Atlanta Hawks beat the New Orleans Pelicans 99-94 to win their fifth straight, even as shooting guard Kyle Korver spent the entire game on the bench amid reports he could be traded Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2ja0XDU New Orleans Pelicans guard Buddy Hield drives to the basket against Atlanta Hawks center Dwight Howard in the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017.

