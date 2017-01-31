Kings vs Rockets Preview: Letting Loo...

Kings vs Rockets Preview: Letting Loose in Houston

15 hrs ago Read more: Sactown Royalty

After another blown lead at the hands of the Sixers, the Kings are in Houston on Tuesday to take on James Harden and his merry gang of stat murderers. The Houston Rockets might have the Kings number more than any other in the league right now, and on the second night of a back to back, in which they scrambled all fourth quarter to win the game.

