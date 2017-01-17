Kings vs. Pacers Preview: Sacramento Looks to End Homestand With a Victory
Losers in five of their last six games, the Kings come into Friday's game against the Pacers bruised, but not yet broken. Having already lost Omri Casspi for a few weeks with a calf strain, and with upstart point guard Ty Lawson a game time decision with an ankle injury, the Kings will have to pull together, and find a way win against a Pacer's team looking to reestablish themselves as one of the Eastern Conference's elite teams.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sactown Royalty.
Add your comments below
Houston Rockets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lakers: Should LA Pursue Dwight Howard in Free ... (Apr '16)
|Aug '16
|Sam
|4
|Lamar Odom: Rekindling Romance With Khloe Karda... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|2
|Hornets sign free agent guard Jeremy Lin (Jul '15)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|36
|Trade with the Houston Rockets (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Sam Testicle
|2
|Kevin McHale is 4th in CBS' coach power rankings (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Predicting the Philadelphia 76ers' 2015 Startin... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|NBA Trade News: Jeremy Lin Likely Heading To Ti... (May '14)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|6
Find what you want!
Search Houston Rockets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC