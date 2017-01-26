Kings down LeBron, slumping Cavs 116-112 in overtimeCLEVELAND (AP) -...
Arron Afflalo dropped a 3-pointer with 17.3 seconds left in overtime, lifting the Sacramento Kings to a 116-112 win Wednesday night over the slumping Cleveland Cavaliers, who lost for the sixth time in eight games amid criticism by LeBron James.
