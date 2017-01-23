Jamal Crawford finds his stroke in Cl...

Jamal Crawford finds his stroke in Clippersa victory

Whittier Daily News

ATLANTA >> Jamal Crawford got back on track, scoring eight straight points in the fourth quarter to help the short-handed Clippers pick up an upset win in Atlanta, beating the Hawks, 115-105. Austin Rivers led the Clippers with 27 and Crawford added 19 in what will likely be the final game the team plays before Blake Griffin returns from knee surgery.

