Houston Rockets 100 Orlando Magic 93: Rockets hot second half too much for Magic
Playing in their final game before embarking on a six-game, 11-day road trip, the Orlando Magic welcomed the Houston Rockets to the Amway Center. Despite leading by double digits in the first half, the Rockets offense was too much late, topping the Magic 100-93 in Orlando.
