Hawks do enough to keep Knicks reeling
Dennis Schroder scored 28, including the go-ahead 3-pointer with 22 seconds left, to lead the Hawks to a 108-107 victory over the Knicks on Monday. New York had three attempts at a desperately needed victory after, but Derrick Rose, Carmelo Anthony and Joakim Noah all failed to convert from inside a few feet.
