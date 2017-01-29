George's big night leads Pacers to 12...

George's big night leads Pacers to 120-101 rout of Rockets

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

Paul George finished with 33 points and nine rebounds and hounded James Harden on defense for most of Sunday's game, leading the Indiana Pacers to a 120-101 rout of Houston George's big night leads Pacers to 120-101 rout of Rockets Paul George finished with 33 points and nine rebounds and hounded James Harden on defense for most of Sunday's game, leading the Indiana Pacers to a 120-101 rout of Houston Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2jLW5pa Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon, right, moves to the basket defended by Indiana Pacers center Al Jefferson in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Indianapolis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houston Rockets Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lakers: Should LA Pursue Dwight Howard in Free ... (Apr '16) Jan 25 Big Phart 5
News Lamar Odom: Rekindling Romance With Khloe Karda... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Fart news 2
News Hornets sign free agent guard Jeremy Lin (Jul '15) Feb '16 Fart news 36
News Trade with the Houston Rockets (Nov '15) Nov '15 Sam Testicle 2
News Kevin McHale is 4th in CBS' coach power rankings (Oct '15) Oct '15 Fart news 2
News Predicting the Philadelphia 76ers' 2015 Startin... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fart news 2
News NBA Trade News: Jeremy Lin Likely Heading To Ti... (May '14) Jul '15 Fart news 6
See all Houston Rockets Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houston Rockets Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,295 • Total comments across all topics: 278,402,326

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC