Paul George finished with 33 points and nine rebounds and hounded James Harden on defense for most of Sunday's game, leading the Indiana Pacers to a 120-101 rout of Houston George's big night leads Pacers to 120-101 rout of Rockets Paul George finished with 33 points and nine rebounds and hounded James Harden on defense for most of Sunday's game, leading the Indiana Pacers to a 120-101 rout of Houston Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2jLW5pa Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon, right, moves to the basket defended by Indiana Pacers center Al Jefferson in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Indianapolis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.