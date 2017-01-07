Dallas Mavericks: With Barea Back, Mavs Welcome Hawks
The Mavs are set to clash with the Atlanta Hawks in their thirty-seventh game of the year tonight at the AAC. The Mavs are forever indebted to the Hawks for their generous gift of Jason Terry to the Mavs years ago.
