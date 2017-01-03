D-League basketball: Warriors outpace...

D-League basketball: Warriors outpaced by sharp-shooting RGV

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Santa Cruz Sentinel

Plenty of shots fell for the Santa Cruz Warriors in their D-League basketball game Monday night, just not enough to beat Rio Grande Valley at State Farm Arena in Hidalgo, Texas. The Vipers, the affiliate of the Houston Rockets, scored a season high in a 155-148 win over the visiting Warriors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houston Rockets Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lakers: Should LA Pursue Dwight Howard in Free ... (Apr '16) Aug '16 Sam 4
News Lamar Odom: Rekindling Romance With Khloe Karda... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Fart news 2
News Hornets sign free agent guard Jeremy Lin (Jul '15) Feb '16 Fart news 36
News Trade with the Houston Rockets (Nov '15) Nov '15 Sam Testicle 2
News Kevin McHale is 4th in CBS' coach power rankings (Oct '15) Oct '15 Fart news 2
News Predicting the Philadelphia 76ers' 2015 Startin... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fart news 2
News NBA Trade News: Jeremy Lin Likely Heading To Ti... (May '14) Jul '15 Fart news 6
See all Houston Rockets Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houston Rockets Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,191 • Total comments across all topics: 277,794,113

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC