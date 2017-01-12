Can good shot selection carry the Thunder through the playoffs?
There has been an increased focus in the NBA on shot selection in recent years, as teams like the Houston Rockets and Cleveland Cavaliers look to take more and more 3-point shots, particularly emphasizing the super-efficient corner 3. But because teams like the Rockets and Cavs are stocked with high-level shooters, it can be difficult to distinguish the efforts of teams that take good shots from those that are good at making shots -- the Rockets and Cavs do both. A study of where the Oklahoma City Thunder are getting their shots, however, provides a clear example of how shot selection can impact an offense.
