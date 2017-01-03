Atlanta takes Paul Millsap off the trade market
Just shy of 24 hours ago, it was reported by Yahoo's Adrian Wojnarowski that the Atlanta Hawks have taken Paul Millsap off the trade market. The word apparently came for Hawks GM Wes Wilcox: Sources: Atlanta GM Wes Wilcox has started informing teams today that Paul Millsap is no longer on the trade market.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Raptors HQ.
Add your comments below
Houston Rockets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lakers: Should LA Pursue Dwight Howard in Free ... (Apr '16)
|Aug '16
|Sam
|4
|Lamar Odom: Rekindling Romance With Khloe Karda... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|2
|Hornets sign free agent guard Jeremy Lin (Jul '15)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|36
|Trade with the Houston Rockets (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Sam Testicle
|2
|Kevin McHale is 4th in CBS' coach power rankings (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Predicting the Philadelphia 76ers' 2015 Startin... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|NBA Trade News: Jeremy Lin Likely Heading To Ti... (May '14)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|6
Find what you want!
Search Houston Rockets Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC