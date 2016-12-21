Alvin Gentry says Pelicans still working to finalize deal to sign Donatas Motiejunas

New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis blocks a shot by Houston Rockets forward Donatas Motiejunas as the New Orleans Pelicans take on the Houston Rockets at the New Orleans Arena, Tuesday October 14, 2014. (Photo by Ted Jackson, Nola.com Speaking to reporters before Monday night's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, New Orleans Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said the franchise remains in negotiations to finalize a deal to sign 7-foot center Donatas Motiejunas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.