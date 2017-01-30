Robert Covington had 23 points and 10 rebounds to rally the Philadelphia 76ers to their latest surprising win, 122-119 over the Sacramento Kings 76ers rally without Embiid to beat Cousins, Kings 122-119 Robert Covington had 23 points and 10 rebounds to rally the Philadelphia 76ers to their latest surprising win, 122-119 over the Sacramento Kings Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2jNe3u0 Philadelphia 76ers' Ersan Ilyasova goes up for a shot against Sacramento Kings' Matt Barnes and Anthony Tolliver during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, in Philadelphia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.