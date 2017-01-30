76ers rally without Embiid to beat Cousins, Kings 122-119
Robert Covington had 23 points and 10 rebounds to rally the Philadelphia 76ers to their latest surprising win, 122-119 over the Sacramento Kings on Monday night. The Sixers overcame 46 points from DeMarcus Cousins and won again without injured centre Joel Embiid.
