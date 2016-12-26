Wolves Back in Win Column with 104-90 Rout of Hawks
We were reminded of that tonight when the Wolves made 15 of 31 from beyond the arc and ran away from the Hawks in the third quarter. In the first half, Zach LaVine and Karl-Anthony Towns were hot from downtown while the Wolves limited the damage the Hawks could do offensively by allowing only two free throw attempts.
