The Read & React: signature win in Memphis

Isaiah Thomas has historic night : Isaiah Thomas scored a career-high 44 points in Boston's overtime victory against the Grizzlies Tuesday night. And while the point total is certainly very impressive considering Thomas' 5'9" size, it's the way he scored that can't be overstated-10/16 from the floor, 7/10 from three and 17/17 from the line.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Celtics.