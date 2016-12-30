The Houston Rockets view Kosta Koufos...

The Houston Rockets view Kosta Koufos as a 'prime' trade target

ESPN's Marc Stein reported earlier this morning that the Houston Rockets have targeted Sacramento Kings center Kosta Koufos to presumably replace Clint Capela while Capela recovers from a fractured left fibula. The Rockets need a defense-first big man to patrol the paint, and that is exactly what Koufos is.

