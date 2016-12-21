Rockets owner Leslie Alexander pledge...

Rockets owner Leslie Alexander pledges $4 million to charity

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Houston Chronicle

Hakeem Olajuwon speaks with Leslie Alexander during the 20th Anniversary of the 1995 Houston Rockets championship during a halftime ceremony of an NBA game at Toyota Center, Thursday, March 19, 2015, in Houston. less Hakeem Olajuwon speaks with Leslie Alexander during the 20th Anniversary of the 1995 Houston Rockets championship during a halftime ceremony of an NBA game at Toyota Center, Thursday, March 19, 2015, in ... more Eric Gordon, Leslie Alexander, and Ryan Anderson sit at a table as they speak to the media at the Houston Rockets, Saturday, July 9, 2016, in Houston.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houston Rockets Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lakers: Should LA Pursue Dwight Howard in Free ... (Apr '16) Aug '16 Sam 4
News Lamar Odom: Rekindling Romance With Khloe Karda... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Fart news 2
News Hornets sign free agent guard Jeremy Lin (Jul '15) Feb '16 Fart news 36
News Trade with the Houston Rockets (Nov '15) Nov '15 Sam Testicle 2
News Kevin McHale is 4th in CBS' coach power rankings (Oct '15) Oct '15 Fart news 2
News Predicting the Philadelphia 76ers' 2015 Startin... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fart news 2
News NBA Trade News: Jeremy Lin Likely Heading To Ti... (May '14) Jul '15 Fart news 6
See all Houston Rockets Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houston Rockets Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Wall Street
  3. Ebola
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,343 • Total comments across all topics: 277,263,354

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC