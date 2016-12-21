Rockets' Chinanu Onuaku opts for granny-style free throws in debut
Rockets rookie center Chinanu Onuaku made his NBA debut on Monday night by scoring six points and grabbing three rebounds in eight fourth quarter minutes of a 131-115 blowout victory over the Phoenix Suns . Hall of Famer Rick Barry was the last NBA player to attempt underhanded free throws in a game on a regular basis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC News.
Add your comments below
Houston Rockets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lakers: Should LA Pursue Dwight Howard in Free ... (Apr '16)
|Aug '16
|Sam
|4
|Lamar Odom: Rekindling Romance With Khloe Karda... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|2
|Hornets sign free agent guard Jeremy Lin (Jul '15)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|36
|Trade with the Houston Rockets (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Sam Testicle
|2
|Kevin McHale is 4th in CBS' coach power rankings (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Predicting the Philadelphia 76ers' 2015 Startin... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|NBA Trade News: Jeremy Lin Likely Heading To Ti... (May '14)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|6
Find what you want!
Search Houston Rockets Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC