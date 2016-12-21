Preview: Suns at Rockets
The Phoenix Suns yielded 125 points at home against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday and is last in the Western Conference in scoring defense at an average of 113.6 allowed. The Suns will try to put together a few more stops when they begin a stretch of four of five on the road by visiting the Rockets on Monday.
