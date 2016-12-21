Phoenix Suns v Houston Rockets 12/21 Game Preview
Season Series - Series tied 0-0 All-Time Series - Phoenix leads 107-95 Last Matchup - April 7, 2016 Phoenix won 124-115 Suns' Last Game - Loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves 115-108 Rockets' Last Game - Loss to the San Antonio Spurs 102-100 Suns' Scoring Averages - PTS/G: 106.4 Opp PTS/G: 113.1 Rockets' Scoring Averages - PTS/G: 112.6 Opp PTS/G: 105.7 Though the Suns had not led since very early in the game, Phoenix had possession of the ball and a chance to take the lead with less than four minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.
