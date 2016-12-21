On-fire Westbrook can't stop Hawks

On-fire Westbrook can't stop Hawks

Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: The China Post

Paul Millsap hit the go-ahead 10-footer with 12.7 seconds left as the Atlanta Hawks overcame Russell Westbrook's 46 points to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 110-108 on Monday night. After Millsap's shot, Thunder center Steven Adams rebounded a missed 3-pointer by Westbrook and dunked it, but a review determined that the basket came just after time expired.

