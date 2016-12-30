Korver, Howard lead Hawks past Pistons, 105-98
Paul Millsap scored 26 points and Kyle Korver added a season-high 22 on Friday night to lead Atlanta to a 105-98 victory over the Detroit Pistons, helping the Hawks forget about the first time these teams met here four weeks ago. Detroit walloped Atlanta 121-85 on Dec. 2 in Philips Arena, but after Korver made three consecutive free throws to open the second quarter and break a 19-all tie, the Hawks never again trailed nor were even tied.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.
Add your comments below
Houston Rockets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lakers: Should LA Pursue Dwight Howard in Free ... (Apr '16)
|Aug '16
|Sam
|4
|Lamar Odom: Rekindling Romance With Khloe Karda... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|2
|Hornets sign free agent guard Jeremy Lin (Jul '15)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|36
|Trade with the Houston Rockets (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Sam Testicle
|2
|Kevin McHale is 4th in CBS' coach power rankings (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Predicting the Philadelphia 76ers' 2015 Startin... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|NBA Trade News: Jeremy Lin Likely Heading To Ti... (May '14)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|6
Find what you want!
Search Houston Rockets Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC