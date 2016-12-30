Korver, Howard lead Hawks past Piston...

Korver, Howard lead Hawks past Pistons, 105-98

Paul Millsap scored 26 points and Kyle Korver added a season-high 22 on Friday night to lead Atlanta to a 105-98 victory over the Detroit Pistons, helping the Hawks forget about the first time these teams met here four weeks ago. Detroit walloped Atlanta 121-85 on Dec. 2 in Philips Arena, but after Korver made three consecutive free throws to open the second quarter and break a 19-all tie, the Hawks never again trailed nor were even tied.

