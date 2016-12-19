Hawks C Howard, Thunder G Oladipo out Monday Atlanta center Dwight Howard and Oklahoma City guard Victor Oladipo will sit out Monday's matchup Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2i38rwa OKLAHOMA CITY - Atlanta Hawks center Dwight Howard and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Victor Oladipo will sit out Monday's matchup. The Hawks made their announcement in a news release.

