Harden, Rockets top Mavs 123-107 in technical-marred game
James Harden scored 34 points and the Houston Rockets completed a four-game season sweep of Dallas, beating the Mavericks 123-107 on Tuesday night in a game marred by eight technical fouls. Harden had 24 points at halftime and finished with 11 assists without playing in the fourth quarter.
