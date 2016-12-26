Harden Launches Rockets over Suns as Bender Breaksout
When Harden went to the Houston Rockets, not only did it seem - even at the time - to be an entirely unsatisfying trade in regards to the return that Oklahoma City received, but also that the Suns were in a position where they desperately needed a star and bringing Harden back home to Arizona would have helped the Suns immensely. Now, for the second game in five days, James Harden - under the tutelage of former Suns Head Coach Mike D'Antoni - is terrorizing the Suns, much like he is the rest of the NBA, and in a period when having a star would make the Suns relevant, fans are forced to watch the former Arizona State star put together an MVP-type season in Houston.
